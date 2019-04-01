Michigan pastor accused of drugging, sexually assaulting men after offering them meth

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - A Michigan pastor is accused of luring young men into his office by promising them crystal meth, then drugging and sexually assaulting them, according to police.

Christopher Cox, 41, a pastor at a Traverse City-area church, is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man on March 12 at his business office in Garfield Township, police said.

The 19-year-old told state police that Cox contacted him on Facebook and lured him into his office with a promise of crystal meth.

Police said Cox gave the 19-year-old meth and GHB, which is also known as the "date rape drug."

The 19-year-old told police he was incapacitated by the drugs and that Cox sexually assaulted him in the office. He was taken to Munson Medical Center, where evidence supported his claims that he was sexually assaulted, officials said.

Police said they executed a search warrant at Cox's home and business office on March 18. Officials said they seized several mobile devices, crystal meth, GHB, digital scales and packaging materials.

A second victim was discovered March 22. The 26-year-old man told police a nearly identical story but added that he was threatened by Cox not to report the incident, police said.

Cox was found and arrested Friday in Muskegon, police said. When he was taken into custody, Cox was in possession of a packaged white substance believed to be meth, police said.

He was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail, police said.

Cox is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Additional charges are possible in Muskegon, officials said.

Cox is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.

