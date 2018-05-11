Michigan police department's future cat officer diagnosed with feline leukemia

TROY, Mich. - Troy's future police cat will not be joining the department after she was diagnosed with feline leukemia.

Pawfficer Badges was set to start her new life Friday at the Troy Police Department, but she likely will never make it out of the Humane Society and it's unknown how long she'll live.

"I'm surprised how sad I am about this. Even though, like you said, we see all sorts of upsetting things, this cat really touched our hearts and a lot of other people too," Troy police Sgt. Meghan Lehman said.

Several other cats will be interviewed Friday. The cats have already been "vetted" by the Michigan Humane Society.

The department launched a campaign earlier this year to add a police cat to the team and after hitting their goal of Twitter retweets, the department picked a cat to fill the role.

It’s official. Our police cat is named Pawfficer Badges. pic.twitter.com/xLRlMK635J — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) May 1, 2018

