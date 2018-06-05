Michigan recreational marijuana proposal will go to voters on November ballot

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Legislature has failed to pass a measure to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

There was a deadline to do so at midnight Tuesday, otherwise the issue would be sent to voters on the November ballot.

What to do about recreational pot has been churning in Lansing for months. The number crunchers in politics believe the pot ballot proposal could juice the turnout in November anywhere between 2 and 4 percent.

Why does that matter? In competitive state House races, it could cost several Republicans their seats and potentially cost the Republican Party leadership of the House.

The votes were there to make recreational marijuana a go in the Michigan Senate, but they aren't there in the state House.

Current polling suggests recreational pot is poised to pass in November.

"If it were today, it would pass with 55 or 56 percent of the vote," political consultant Dennis Darnoi said.

That margin isn't as large as the one with which medical marijuana passed, but the momentum is with the pro vote, and that's without any money on advertising being spent.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.