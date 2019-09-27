Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib selling 'Impeach the MF' T-shirts

DETROIT - Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is selling T-shirts with a controversial slogan about President Donald Trump.

Tlaib's shirts say, "Impeach the MF."

The shirt slogan stems from a comment she made when she took office.

"We're going to go in there and impeach the motherf---er," Tlaib said.

A formal impeachment inquiry was opened against Trump this week.

Tlaib is using the shirts to raise campaign funds. The freshman congresswoman's spokesperson said she was busy and couldn't fit Local 4 in for a comment.

