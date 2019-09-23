Michigan Senate GOP leader clarifies comment about turning some roads back to gravel

LANSING, Mich. - Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey clarified comments he made about turning some roads back to gravel to help Michigan's crumbling roads.

"I'm not saying any roads should go to gravel. It was a statement to make a point," Shirkey said.

He said the state has too many roads. According to Shirkey, the number of roads has grown exponentially in 40 years but the population hasn't.

Shirkey said to fix Michigan's bad roads, everything must be on the table, including the possibility of closing roads.

"One has to ask the question, 'Have we put in too many roads?'" he said.

