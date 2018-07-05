Michigan State Police issues 45 speeding tickets in Southfield Freeway crackdown

Speeding is probably a bad idea, especially if you're driving through a Michigan State Police enforcement zone.

Michigan State Police operated an enforcement zone Thursday morning on the Southfield Freeway between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

MSP said they had a total of 74 traffic stops, which included:

45 Speed

01 Seatbelts

03 No Insurance

01 DWLS

44 Verbal Warnings

The top speed registered by MSP was 114 mph. Whoa.

Fines for speeding in Michigan can vary, but standard costs are:

1-5 mph over limit (2) (Limited Access/0pts) $90.00

6-10 mph over limit (2) (Limited Access/1pts) $105.00

11-15 mph over limit (3) (Limited Access/2pts) $120.00

16-25 mph over limit (4) (Limited Access/3pts) $140.00

26+ mph over limit (4) (Limited Access/3pts) $155.00 + $4.00 per mile

MSP has been conducting enforcement zones around Michigan over the past year or so, including an earlier operation on the Southfield Freeway.

MSP announced earlier this year a crackdown on distracted driving on I-94 across the state.

