Michigan State Police issues 45 speeding tickets in Southfield Freeway crackdown

Speeding is probably a bad idea, especially if you're driving through a Michigan State Police enforcement zone.
Michigan State Police operated an enforcement zone Thursday morning on the Southfield Freeway between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
MSP said they had a total of 74 traffic stops, which included:
- 45 Speed
- 01 Seatbelts
- 03 No Insurance
- 01 DWLS
- 44 Verbal Warnings
The top speed registered by MSP was 114 mph. Whoa.
Fines for speeding in Michigan can vary, but standard costs are:
- 1-5 mph over limit (2) (Limited Access/0pts) $90.00
- 6-10 mph over limit (2) (Limited Access/1pts) $105.00
- 11-15 mph over limit (3) (Limited Access/2pts) $120.00
- 16-25 mph over limit (4) (Limited Access/3pts) $140.00
- 26+ mph over limit (4) (Limited Access/3pts) $155.00 + $4.00 per mile
MSP has been conducting enforcement zones around Michigan over the past year or so, including an earlier operation on the Southfield Freeway.
MSP announced earlier this year a crackdown on distracted driving on I-94 across the state.
