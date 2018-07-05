News

Michigan State Police issues 45 speeding tickets in Southfield Freeway crackdown

By Ken Haddad

Speeding is probably a bad idea, especially if you're driving through a Michigan State Police enforcement zone.

Michigan State Police operated an enforcement zone Thursday morning on the Southfield Freeway between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

MSP said they had a total of 74 traffic stops, which included:

  • 45 Speed 
  • 01 Seatbelts
  • 03 No Insurance 
  • 01 DWLS
  • 44 Verbal Warnings

The top speed registered by MSP was 114 mph. Whoa. 

Fines for speeding in Michigan can vary, but standard costs are: 

  • 1-5 mph over limit (2)    (Limited Access/0pts)    $90.00
  • 6-10 mph over limit (2)    (Limited Access/1pts)    $105.00
  • 11-15 mph over limit (3)    (Limited Access/2pts)    $120.00
  • 16-25 mph over limit (4)    (Limited Access/3pts)    $140.00
  • 26+ mph over limit (4)  (Limited Access/3pts)    $155.00 + $4.00 per mile

MSP has been conducting enforcement zones around Michigan over the past year or so, including an earlier operation on the Southfield Freeway.

MSP announced earlier this year a crackdown on distracted driving on I-94 across the state.

