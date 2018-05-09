Michigan State Police to crack down on dangerous drivers on I-94 this summer

DETROIT - Michigan State Police troopers are cracking down on dangerous drivers on I-94, and the patrols will last all summer.

Troopers are focusing on the route that gets people to and from the west side of the state.

State police said a high number of drivers on I-94 are distracted and careless.

"People are pretty aggressive weaving around semis," driver Dana Beteag said. "I got cut off by a semi this morning."

Peggy Beteag said she tries her best to avoid getting on expressways, especially I-94.

"Too many cars," Peggy Beteag said. "Too much traffic. Too many crazy people (driving) too fast. Way too fast."

Michigan State Police agree, which is why they're beefing up patrols on I-94 from Detroit all the way to the west side of the state.

Crashes on I-94 increased 7 percent in 2017, a trend police want to reduce. Officials said most of the crashes are caused by drivers who are texting, driving aggressively or refusing to slow down.

"I've seen people cross three lanes without looking, without any regard for who's next to them, in and out going 85 mph," driver Harry Lile said.

Police said they'll combat aggressive driving with aggressive enforcement throughout the summer.

"I think it's great," Dana Beteag said. "They should do it everywhere."

