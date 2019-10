DETROIT - The Michigan State Police Click It or Ticket crackdown begins Thursday.

Police will be looking for people not wearing seat belts. Michigan law requires drivers, front seat passengers and children 15 and younger to wear seat belts.

According to police, October usually has the second highest number of deaths related to not wearing a seat belt. The crackdown runs through Oct. 31.

Fines for not wearing a seat belt start at $65.

