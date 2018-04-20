Michigan State Police seek information about Inkster double homicide

A man and woman were found fatally shot April 19, 2018 in an Inkster home. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. - Michigan State Police are seeking information after two people were found shot to death Thursday in an Inkster home.

Original report: Police say 2 people killed in apparent drug-related incident in Inkster

Police said a man and woman were found dead in the living room of 3754 Fox St. about 2:20 p.m. The victims' 15-year-old son was unharmed inside the home and unaware that his parents had been killed, police said.

Detectives are investigating several tips from the community but there are no suspects at this time. The crime was not random, police said.

Anyone with information about the murders is asked to call the MSP Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.