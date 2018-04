Police believe the homicide is drug related. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. - Two people were killed Thursday in a possible drug-related incident in Inkster, Michigan State Police said.

The double homicide happened in the 3700 block of Fox Street, officials said.

Police believe the homicide is drug-related.

It's unclear how the two people were killed, MSP said.

