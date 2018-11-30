News

Michigan State Police: Teen drove 138 mph on I-75 because he was 'late for curfew'

Police say driver ducked in and out of lanes

By Kayla Clarke

DETROIT - Michigan State Police said they clocked a teen driving 138 miles per hour on I-75 northbound last Friday, Nov. 23, at 8:45 p.m. The speed limit in the area is 70 mph.

The driver tried to duck off on East Holly Road but the trooper caught up with him. The 17-year-old told police that he was driving so fast and passing other cars because he was late for his 9:30 p.m. curfew.

The trooper didn't give the teen a reckless driving charge, but they did give him a ticket for "138/70 and the SMH (shake my head) award."

