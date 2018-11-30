Teen late for curfew pulled over going 138 mph on I-75

DETROIT - Michigan State Police said they clocked a teen driving 138 mph in a 70 mph zon on I-75 just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 23.

The 17-year-old told police that he was driving so fast because he was late for his 9:30 p.m. curfew. He might have made it in time, if it weren't for the trooper's radar gun.

He was driving northbound on I-75 in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro.

"One of our Metro North troopers was working traffic enforcement and he clocked him on radar at 138 mph," said MSP Lt. Michael Shaw.

The teenager was given a ticket for driving 68 miles above the speed limit.

Shaw also runs the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account and after he heard the story, he tweeted the teenager won the "scratching my head award," along with a gif of Steve Harvey.

The tweet generated a lot of discussion, with many commenters saying the teen driver should have received a stiffer punishment for his reckless driving.

"At 17-years-old, he's considered an adult in Michigan. We could have given him a 93-day misdemeanor and that would have been on his criminal record for the rest of his life," Shaw said.

Shaw stands by the trooper's decision, because what's scarier than getting pulled over by a cop? Facing mom and dad knowing they know you were driving 68 miles per hour over the speed limit.

