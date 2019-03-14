Michigan State Police trooper given Narcan after getting sick during drug stop

DETROIT - When Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop of a suspected drug suspect Wednesday, one of the troopers got sick and was given Narcan.

Police said the troopers with the Metro South post stopped a potential narcotics suspect. When one of the troopers finished searching the suspect, he started to feel lightheaded, nauseous and unsteady.

His partner noticed that the symptoms could be a fentanyl or cocaine overdose, so he gave the trooper two doses of Narcan from his patrol car kit. The trooper was taken to a hospital, where police say he is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.