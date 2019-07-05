News

Michigan State Police trooper handcuffs driver with right of way after crash

By Priya Mann - Reporter, Kayla Clarke

DETROIT - Surveillance video of a crash between an unmarked Michigan State Police officer and a driver in Detroit has one mother very angry.

Watch the video above for the full report.

The video shows the officer apporaching Livernois and Cadet Street. The trooper had a stop sign but didn't stop. The officer was struck by a vehicle that had the right of way. The impact sent the trooper's SUV flying next to the side of a home.

A witness said the troopers ordered the man to the ground with a Tasers drawn and cuffed him.

"They saw he was bleeding through his nose and shoulder, they didn’t ask him if he was OK, just kept saying, 'You hit a cop,'" a witness said.

The family of the victim said Carlos Martinez, 27, is a father of two and was kept in handcuffs until he was placed on a stretcher.

Police said the undercover trooper behind the wheel has a broken collarbone and rib. He is recovering and has not been suspended while Michigan State Police investigate.

ORIGINALTrooper hospitalized after undercover Michigan State Police car was involved in multicar crash

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.