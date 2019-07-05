Michigan State Police trooper handcuffs driver with right of way after crash

DETROIT - Surveillance video of a crash between an unmarked Michigan State Police officer and a driver in Detroit has one mother very angry.

The video shows the officer apporaching Livernois and Cadet Street. The trooper had a stop sign but didn't stop. The officer was struck by a vehicle that had the right of way. The impact sent the trooper's SUV flying next to the side of a home.

A witness said the troopers ordered the man to the ground with a Tasers drawn and cuffed him.

"They saw he was bleeding through his nose and shoulder, they didn’t ask him if he was OK, just kept saying, 'You hit a cop,'" a witness said.

The family of the victim said Carlos Martinez, 27, is a father of two and was kept in handcuffs until he was placed on a stretcher.

Police said the undercover trooper behind the wheel has a broken collarbone and rib. He is recovering and has not been suspended while Michigan State Police investigate.

