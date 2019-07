An undercover Michigan State Police trooper was rushed to a hospital after being involved in a three-car crash.

It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Livernois and Cadet Street in Detroit. The intersection was still completely closed as of 11 p.m.

Police have not said why a Michigan State Police trooper was in the area or what caused the crash.

