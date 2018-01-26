Michigan State University trustee Joel Ferguson not stepping down amid calls for his resignation

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The calls for Michigan State University trustee Joel Ferguson to resign have intensified, but he is adamant that he will not step down.

Ferguson and the board of trustees were criticized after a comment he made to a radio station last week that university President Lou Anna Simon wasn't going anywhere. She has since resigned.

"There's so many more things going on at the university that just this Nassar thing," Ferguson said.

He apologized for the comment afterward and apologized again at a board of trustees meeting. He also said that people who were going to sue would go after the deepest pockets: MSU. On Friday, he denied saying that.

"I don't remember saying that, and I sure didn't mean to say it that way," Ferguson said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.