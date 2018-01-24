Michigan State University receives letter from NCAA about Larry Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. - The NCAA sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State University about the school's handling of the Larry Nassar case.

Nassar, a former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually abusing young girls, spent decades working for the university. Nassar is accused of abusing more than 100 young gymnasts.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is also reviewing Michigan State's handling of Nassar's case. Schuette said an announcement on an investigation at MSU is coming.

Longtime MSU trustee Joel Ferguson told a radio station Friday that President Lou Anna Simon wasn't going anywhere.

"There's so many more things going on at the university that just this Nassar thing," Ferguson said.

Those comments went national, and the board of trustees was heavily criticized for trivializing the sexual abuse of Nassar's victims.

Ferguson walked back his comments Friday night. Here is the statement on behalf of Ferguson:

"Joel deeply regrets the inadvertent comment he made on a local radio program that trivialized the experience of the victims of Larry Nassar. He recognizes the suffering of these young women and had intended to refer to it as 'the Nassar tragedy'." Mr. Ferguson deeply regrets his comment and apologizes to those he offended."

Sentencing continues

Nassar's sentencing will continue Wednesday in Lansing for a seventh and final day.

Nassar is being sentenced for sexually assaulting young gymnasts and others under the guise of medical treatment. More than 90 women and girls have spoken during the hearing.

Thirty-seven victims were added to the list over the weekend, bringing the total to nearly 160. More victim statements could be added.

WARNING: Strong, disturbing language and adult content expected during hearing.

During Day 1 of sentencing, several victims spoke on the record about the abuse they endured from the former gymnastics doctor. Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber were in court on Friday. Wieber was the first to speak on Friday - watch her statement here.

Top gymnastics board members resign in wake of abuse case

The chairman, vice chairman and treasurer of USA Gymnastics have resigned.

Paul Parilla, Jay Binder and Bitsy Kelly announced they were stepping down Monday after calls for their ouster by gymnasts who have testified they were abused by ex USAG sports doctor Larry Nassar, whose sentencing hearing continues this week in Michigan. Former Olympians and dozens of others have testified at the hearing.

CEO Steve Penny was forced out last year.

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun met with Parilla earlier this month and asked for his resignation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the issue publicly.

In a statement, Blackmun said new board leadership is needed because current leaders have “been focused on establishing they did nothing wrong” instead of supporting the abuse victims.

Nassar victim says Michigan State billing her

A 15-year-old girl says Michigan State University is still billing her for medical appointments during which she says a sports doctor sexually assaulted her.

Emma Ann Miller made the allegation in her statement to a Michigan judge Monday. She says she’s possibly Larry Nassar’s last victim, because he was let go by the university a week after her last “treatment” in August 2016.

A Michigan State spokesman says Miller’s comments are being looked into, and patients of Nassar’s “will not be billed.” Officials at the school are under fire for not doing enough to stop Nassar years ago.

Nassar has admitted molesting athletes during treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

More than 100 women and girls have given statements at Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Michigan or have had statements read on their behalf.

