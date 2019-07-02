Michigan suspends Detroit auto dealership that couldn't provide requested records

DETROIT - A Detroit auto dealership had its license suspended after it failed to produce records during an inspection.

According to officials, Department of State staff went to Southern Motorsports at 18576 Fitzpatrick St. on May 6 for a records inspection. Staff were unable to provide the requested files, the state said.

The building also had no signs posted outside, another law violation.

A staff member from the state attempted to inspect the dealership again June 18, but there was a for sale sign, the building was locked and no one was there.

The business' license suspension was served June 26.

Owner Alfred Southern attended a preliminary conference with department representatives Monday to discuss the violations, and the case is being reviewed.

