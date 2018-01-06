Michigan woman convicted of running online sex-trafficking ring of minors

LANSING, Mich. - A Lansing woman was convicted Friday for running a sex-trafficking ring that included minors.

Amber Speed, 40, was found guilty by a jury of one felony count of conducting a criminal enterprise for running a sex-trafficking ring composed of minors.

She was charged with multiple felonies in March 2017, but four charges were dropped, leaving the jury to deliberate two counts of minor sex trafficking; two counts of prostitution and pandering; and one count of prostitution and accepting earnings.

Speed was conducting an escort operation that included posting advertisements for commercial sex for herself and at least three other girls and young women online.

According to Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's office, the victims were minors when they were brought into the ring and there were many instances of trafficking of minors between 2009-2014.

Schuette's office said Speed's operation was uncovered when a Michigan State Police trooper, who had just gone through human trafficking training, came across the case.

“Today’s conviction shows the importance of training and the need for increased awareness of human trafficking," Schuette said.

