Michigan woman sentenced in fatal police chase crash in Detroit that killed 19-year-old girl

DETROIT - A 28-year-old Michigan woman was sentenced on Friday for her part in a fatal police chase crash earlier this year in Detroit.

Alyssa Marie Verbeke, 28, was allegedly fleeing Warren police and driving under the influence of drugs when she struck the victim's vehicle on Aug. 5 at Fairport and Lappin streets in Detroit.

After the crash, Verbeke fled on foot but was apprehended by Warren police officers, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Verbeke agreed to a plea deal in October, agreeing to plea no contest to second degree murder charges. She was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Daziah Tanae Crawford, 19, was driving the vehicle that Verbeke struck. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her 15-year-old brother was also injured in the crash.

Both of Crawford's parents spoke at the sentencing hearing. Verbeke also spoke at the hearing, issuing an apology to the Crawford family.

