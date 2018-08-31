Woman accused of fleeing police in fatal Detroit crash on Lappin Street bound over for trial

DETROIT - An Otter Lake woman will go to trial on charges in a car crash that killed a 19-year-old woman on Detroit's east side.

Alyssa Marie Verbeke, 28, was allegedly fleeing Warren police and driving under the influence of drugs when she struck the victim's vehicle about 6 p.m. Aug. 5, at Fairport and Lappin streets in Detroit.

READ: Prosecutor: Woman was on drugs, fleeing police in deadly Detroit crash on Lappin

After the crash, Verbeke fled on foot but was apprehended by Warren police officers, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Daziah Tanae Crawford, 19, was driving the vehicle that Verbeke struck. She was pronounced dead at a hospital

A 15-year-old boy was in the vehicle with Crawford. He also was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

At a preliminary examination held Wednesday Verbeke's bond was lowered to $500,000, with tether. She was also bound over for trail on all charges.

