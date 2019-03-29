'Do not eat' advisory issued for fish in Calhoun County due to high levels of PFAS

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. - A "do not eat" advisory has been issued for fish in Calhoun County.

All fish in the Beaver Dam Pond and Helmer Creek in Springfield are included in the advisory after fillets of bluegill taken from the pond tested positive for perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

Touching the fish or water and swimming in the water are not considered health concerns, as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which include PFOS, do not move easily through the skin. An occasional swallow of river or lake water is also not considered a health concern, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

PFAS are part of a group of chemicals used globally during the past century in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of common household and other consumer products. There's been a growing concern about the effects high concentrations can have on human health.

Some studies suggest that some PFAS may affect the growth, learning and behavior of infants and older children, lower a woman’s chances of getting pregnant, interfere with the body’s natural hormones, increase cholesterol levels, affect the immune system and increase the risk of certain types of cancer.

For more information about Michigan's Eat Safe Fish guidelines, click here.

