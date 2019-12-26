Body of 5-year-old Michigan boy found in pond after going missing on Christmas

SIX LAKES, Mich. – Police said the body of a 5-year-old Michigan boy was located in a rural pond.

Beau Belson, who has autism, was reported missing while playing outdoors on Christmas. He was last seen playing with others in the Six Lakes area.

State police First Lt. Kevin Sweeney told an anxious crowd that Beau’s body was in a pond near his grandmother’s house.

WOOD TV reports that the family realized Beau was gone when they went inside. Police officers and about 1,000 volunteers helped search for the boy. Police used a helicopter and drones and continued searching overnight. They didn’t search under the ice until the Michigan State Police Marine Services Team, which is ice-certified, went out Thursday.