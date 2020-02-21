This Michigan brewpub is one of the best in the country to visit for a beer
Short’s Brewing Co. named one of the best
BELLAIRE, Mich. – A Michigan brewery is one of the best places to get beer in the United States, according to RateBeer.
Short’s Brewing Co. in Bellaire was listed as one of the five best brewpubs to grab a drink in the country.
RateBeer used reviews from beer drinkers as well as past performance to choose the winners. A minimum number of reviews were needed to be considered.
Four Michigan breweries were also named among the best in the world.
