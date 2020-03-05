Michigan tattoo shop shut down for not sterilizing piercing equipment
Customers urged to be tested for HIV, hepatitis
NILES, Mich. – A tattoo shop in west Michigan had its license pulled because piercing equipment was not being sterilized.
The equipment at Paparazzi Tattoos and Piercing in Niles was only being sanitized.
Anyone who has been a customer at the shop is urged to get blood tests to check for HIV and hepatitis B and C.
The shop will remain closed until inspectors confirm changes have been made.
