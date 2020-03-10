Michigan government launches virtual platform to share emergency coronavirus updates

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan public information officers will coordinate and disseminate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) updates to the public using a new virtual platform. The Michigan Joint Information Center (JIC) will identify and share the latest news from across the state in an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

For immediate information on COVID-19, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

Though there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan as of March 10, the JIC is designed to keep the public informed if an emergency arises.

“During emergencies, whether it be a natural disaster or a public health issue, the Joint Information Center is used to track important information and provide it to the public,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “Timely and accurate communication is key to ensuring the safety of Michigan’s residents.”

The JIC was activated by the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), which exists to “coordinate response and recovery efforts by state agencies and local government,” according to the Michigan State Police. In addition to the SEOC, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services activated the Community Health Emergency Coordination Center on Feb. 3 to assist with responses to outbreak throughout the state.