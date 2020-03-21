Executive Order closes Michigan hair, nail, tattoo, piercing businesses

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Saturday shuttering a number of establishments amid coronavirus concerns.

Hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services, and similar services that require individuals to be within 6 feet of each other have been ordered to close under Executive Order 2020-20. Business are expected to remain closed until at least April 14.

This order does not apply to services necessary for medical treatment as determined by a licensed medical provider.

The order also reaffirms the other temporary closures of places of public accommodation that were required by Executive Order 2020-9.

“COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge to our way of life as Michiganders,” Whitmer said. “That’s why we are making decisions based on science and facts to protect public health and keep people safe. I know these changes will be hard, but they are temporary, and they are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and help save lives.”

