‘We have got people fighting for their lives’: Michigan Gov. Whitmer begs Americans to come together to beat COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took to Twitter on Friday evening to beg for Americans to come together to fight coronavirus (COVID-19) as cases in the state rise and the death toll increases.

MORE: Michigan COVID-19 cases up to 3,657; Death toll now at 92

Whitmer said the state needs assistance with getting more personal protective equipment, including masks.

“We are worried about making it through this weekend,” she said.

She also said people need to lock arms to beat the virus that is rapidly spreading across the country.

“I am proud to be an American, and I know we can beat any challenge, so long as we do it together," Whitmer said.

It’s time for everyone to lock arms and fight #COVID19 together. pic.twitter.com/h5WSyppD3n — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020

The video comes a day after Whitmer asked President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration.

VIEW: Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s major disaster declaration letter sent to President Trump

After her request, Trump made negative comments about Whitmer during a Fox News interview.

“She is a new governor, and it’s not been pleasant,” Trump said. “We’ve had a big problem with the young — a woman governor. You know who I’m talking about — from Michigan. We don’t like to see the complaints.”

On approving the declaration, Trump said it was being considered, but claimed Whitmer is blaming the federal government.

“She doesn’t get it done, and we send her a lot. Now, she wants a declaration of emergency, and, you know, we’ll have to make a decision on that. But Michigan is a very important state. I love the people of Michigan," Trump said.

MORE: What the CDC says you should do if you believe you have coronavirus (COVID-19)

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.