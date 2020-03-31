Here’s how the National Guard is helping with Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response

DETROIT – President Donald Trump approved Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for federal funding to use the state’s National Guard in the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

The president authorized the use of Guard members under Title 32, United States Code, specifically 502(f). This will allow 3,000 members of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard to be allocated humanitarian missions for up to 90 days.

Those missions may include helping run mobile screening facilities, distributing food and medical supplies, ensuring resiliency of supply lines, disinfecting public spaces and supporting public safety, if needed.

Before this, however, the Guard has been helping with several missions related to COVID-19 across the state.

A few weeks ago, 11 Guard members assisted the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with assembling critical personal protective gear, such as gloves, gowns and face shields.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the 46th Military Police Command out of Lansing would help support the Federal Emergency Management Agency with medical, planning, communication, transportation and logistics. Trump ordered federal assistance to Michigan when he issued a major disaster declaration Friday.

This mission will call about 160 Michigan National Guard members to active duty service to help with the COVID-19 response in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Additionally, on Monday members of the Guard began helping at food banks in Ann Arbor, Pontiac, Flint and Comstock Park. About 10 members will serve at each site.

The food distribution sites will help with mobile food distribution, which serves between 300-600 families daily. Guard members will direct traffic for the drive-through distribution site and help to pack bags of fruit and get bags to cars.

