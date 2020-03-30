Michigan National Guard to staff food banks in three SE Michigan communities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan National Guard has been called upon to help staff food banks in four communities across the state, including three in Southeast Michigan.

Around 10 National Guard members will serve in Ann Arbor, Pontiac, Flint and Comstock Park, the state announced. The support is scheduled to begin Monday and continue through mid-April.

“The aid that men and women of the Michigan National Guard will provide to food banks across Michigan is further proof that the Michigan National Guard is a true cornerstone of Michigan communities,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I could not be more proud of their service, commitment, and determination, and they are making a difference in the state’s response to COVID-19.”

The food distribution sites will help with mobile food distribution, which serves between 300-600 Michigan families daily. Guard members will direct traffic for the drive-through distribution site and help to pack bags of fruit and handle bags to cars.

The guard members will perform their duties with personnel protective equipment to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including gloves and hand sanitizer, Whitmer said.

The governor announced the Michigan National Guard’s involvement in the state-wide response to COVID-19 on March 18. Since then, guard members have provided logistics support to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, assembling and loading critical personal protective gear such as gowns and face shields.

There are also members of the Michigan National Guard serving the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette. They have been temperature screening all employees before they enter the homes and ensuring screening protocols are being followed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The Michigan National Guard strives to be a provider of exceptional service,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard. “As the response to COVID-19 continues, we stand ready to serve our neighbors, family, and friends in the communities in which we live and work.”