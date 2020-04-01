Live Thursday morning: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus (COVID-19) news conference

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update Thursday morning regarding the state’s response efforts to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Watch live here beginning at 10:30 a.m.

We are expecting an update from the governor on the school year. On Tuesday, Whitmer said she is considering all options before she makes a final decision on closing schools for the rest of the school year. All K-12 schools in Michigan have been ordered closed since March 16.

The state is expected to reach a peak of COVID-19 cases in April. On Wednesday, the state reported a total 9,334 cases including 337 deaths.

This week, more than 400 ventilators have come to the state from the Strategic National Stockpile.