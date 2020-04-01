Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 9,334; Death toll rises to 337

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 9,334 as of Wednesday, including 337 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s total represents an increase of 1,719 cases and 78 deaths, the biggest single-day jump so far in the states. Tuesday’s total was 6,498 confirmed cases and 184 deaths.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that cases are expected to continue rising, but urged Michigan residents to continue to stay home and practice mitigation.

“We will not see the benefit of these aggressive efforts for a little while,” Whitmer said.

Global infections now total more than 880,000, and more than 44,000 people have died. More than 180,000 have recovered from the virus.

Currently, the state has not reported any recoveries, but those totals could be reported at the county level. Washtenaw County has reported 15 recoveries. John Hopkins University reports 7,100 recoveries in the U.S., with more than 195,000 cases.

Cases by county

The city of Detroit has 2,472 confirmed cases, which is more than any county in the state, officials said. There are an additional 1,998 cases in Wayne County outside of Detroit, giving the county a total of 4,470 confirmed cases, according to the state count.

Oakland County has 1,910 confirmed cases, the second-most in Michigan. Macomb County has the third-most cases, with 1,088. Washtenaw County (401), Genesee County, (249), Ingham County, (121), Kent County, (119) and Livingston County (101) all have more than 100 confirmed cases.

There are 142 cases listed as “other" in relation to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Deaths by county

The state reports 83 of the 337 confirmed statewide deaths were in the city of Detroit, with an additional 63 deaths elsewhere in Wayne County.

There have been 99 COVID-19 deaths in Oakland County and 51 such deaths in Macomb County.

Genesee and Washtenaw counties have confirmed eight deaths and Livingston, Jackson, Kent, Muskegon and Tuscola counties have reported two.

Berrien, Cass, Emmet, Gogebic, Hillsdale, Ingham, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Kalkaska, Mecosta, Missaukee and Sanilac counties have each reported one COVID-19 death. One out-of-state death is also reported.

Test data

According to officials, a total of 29,324 people had been tested across the state -- 21,387 at hospitals, 5,376 by public health officials and 2,561 commercially.

Of those tests, 22,054 came back negative, while 7,158 were listed as positive, officials said.

State officials said some people might have had tests taken more than once or had one taken outside of a state lab.

Officials also said there were some inconclusive tests included in the results.

The numbers often do not reflect an individual county’s case count because the counties may report confirmed cases a day earlier than the state. The state is reporting positive tests as of 10 a.m. on the same day.

The jump in new daily cases is likely due to an increase in testing and a backlog of results now being reported.

Increase in cases doesn’t discredit social distancing

It is important to note that while the number of cases is going up, it does not mean social distancing is not working. People who are testing positive now could have been exposed to the virus several weeks ago, and many people don’t show symptoms for several days.

It will take weeks to see the results of the stay-at-home order and other social distancing measures that have been put in place. Additionally, the state is still reporting results from a backlog of tests.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Having trouble viewing the data below? Click here to view.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here’s the Michigan county case count mapped and the total number of cases in each US state:

Here are Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths mapped per county:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by age range (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

The following map is showing data per state -- click on a particular state to filter the data in the table for a breakdown:

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

