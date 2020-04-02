New Michigan bills aim to protect lakes, help establish ‘no wake zones’

Michigan’s governor signed some legislation Thursday that aims to protect lakes by lessening the impact of high waters and helping communities establish and enforce “no wake zones."

House Bill 5401, 5402 and 5463 are to combat lakeshore erosion, flooding and degradation across the state by creating a process for establishing no wake zones in various Michigan lakes.

“Michigan is lucky to be surrounded by and filled with natural beauty and as we face these difficult times it is still important to lessen the impact of high waters and protect our natural resources,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a news release.

House Bill 5401 and 5402 also allow the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), county emergency management coordinator, or county sheriff to set temporary watercraft speed limits during the high-water season and fine violators. These bills were sponsored by Rep. Gary Eisen, R-Saint Clair Township.