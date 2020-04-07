Michigan Legislature set to extend emergency declaration today for coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – Members of the Michigan Legislature are scheduled to meet Tuesday to vote to expand the state’s emergency declaration through May 1.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week she wanted the Legislature to extend the Emergency Declaration and Disaster order for 70 more days -- bringing us to June 9. The Legislature appears poised to first extend it through May 1.

“We agree that emergency circumstances persist in our state and are prepared to support an extension of the governor’s emergency declaration, but feel a 70 day extension is too long," reads a statement from Rep. Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake), the Michigan Senate Majority Leader.

The governor is also asking the Legislature to approve an extension of her emergency powers. The extension does not mean the stay-at-home order would last that long. It would extend Whitmer’s ability to make Emergency Orders if she deemed it necessary.

Right now, Michigan’s stay-at-home order is set to end April 14.

Read more: Governor considers extension of ‘stay home’ order as coronavirus cases continue to rise

View more Michigan COVID-19 cases data here.