Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore announces closures, shares photos of people gathered in groups

EMPIRE, Mich. – Photos from over the weekend at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan show people in groups on trails.

In response to the photos, which were taken Saturday, all park trails, trailheads, parking lots, and picnic areas are closed. Beach fires are also prohibited.

These closures will be in effect until further notice.

Other park facilities, including bathrooms, the campground, and the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center, were previously closed and remain closed.

People are allowed to go outside during the stay-at-home order, but they must maintain at least 6 feet between themselves and others to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).