Pure Michigan: Take a virtual trip around the state, explore exhibits from home
Social distancing doesn’t have to be boring!
DETROIT – Explore Michigan from the comfort of your home thanks to cameras around the state.
The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.
Below are some digital tours being offered:
- Take a virtual field trip of the Detroit Institute of Arts with Detroit Public Television.
- The Michigan History Museum offers information about Michigan’s rich past, from the time of the state’s earliest people to the late 20th The five-floor museum offers a virtual tour for folks to explore and learn about Michigan’s first people, the Anishinaabe and ending at the mid-20thcentury.
- ·The Michigan Science Center offers a virtual tour for kids of all ages to explore and makes for an educational experience adhering to STEM guidelines, which many schools practice. Kids can explore the health and wellness gallery to learn about the human body, the lunar and space gallery to learn about space travel and more.
- The Menominee Range Historical Museums in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula encompasses three different museums for guests to explore. Each museum offers a virtual tour including The Menominee Range Historical Museum, which features more than 100 exhibits depicting local history from Native American inhabitants through the early years of the 20thcentury; The World War II Gilder and Military Museum, which features one of only seven fully-restored CG-4A gliders in the world, as well as extensive displays highlighting military service in the area; and the Cornish Pumping Engine and Mining Museum, which showcases the largest steam-driven pumping engine built in the United States.
- Paddle out into the St. Mary’s River from Voyager Island and Rotary Park in Sault St. Marie on this 360 virtual guided tour. This water trail gives you a front row seat to Great Lakes freighters passing through the channel on their way to and from the Soo Locks.
- Manistee County in Northern Michigan is rich with history and natural beauty that can be explored through the Visit Manistee Natural Wonders Tour.
- PBS television program Under the Radar Michigan features the people, places and things that make Michigan a great place to be. Michiganders can check out episodes that feature Michigan’s Museums, stories from the U.P., downtown Detroit and more.
- Pure Michigan is providing live web cameraviewings for people to take a peek at destinations including Alpena, Holland, Frankenmuth, West Michigan and the Mackinac Bridge.
- The Ann Arbor Film Festivalis going virtual now through March 29. The entire festival will be live-streamed for free, including all submitted films and follow up discussions with participating filmmakers. The full festival schedule can be found at org/live-stream-schedule.
- The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovationis an internationally recognized cultural destination that immerses visitors in the stories of ingenuity, resourcefulness and innovation that helped shape America. In addition to exploring the digital collections made available on the museum’s website, virtual visitors can now explore the Mathematica exhibit online.
- Get a sense of spring with a live stream of the butterfly exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens.
