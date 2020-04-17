Live at 3 p.m. today: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds COVID-19 news conference

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Friday afternoon regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

She will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Watch live here at 3 p.m.

It was announced Thursday that Whitmer is partnering with governors in the Midwest on a plan to reopen the region’s economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. Whitmer and governors Mike DeWine (OH), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), JB Pritzker (IL), Eric Holcomb (IN), and Andy Beshear (KY) announced that they will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region.

Whitmer has been stressing the need for more testing, saying the state of Michigan needs more “robust” testing.

The state reported Thursday an increase of 1,204 COVID-19 cases and 172 deaths associated with the virus. That brought the state total to 29,263 reported cases and 2,093. deaths as of April 16.

The state’s stay home order has been extended to April 30.

