Michigan’s stay-at-home order expires in 10 days -- What happens next?

LANSING, Mich. – There will be negotiations between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature as the two entities determine when and how to reopen the state amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer has not revealed details about her plan yet.

The Republican controlled Legislature shared two different but similar plans called “Open Michigan Safely.”

The plan starts with differing risk levels.

Tier one is the highest covering Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties looking to send more state resources there, keeping the stay-at-home order in place. However, it will remove limits that required stores larger than 50,000 square feet to sell only essential items.

Tier two keeps the stay-at-home order, yet reduces large gathering limits.

Tier three lifts the stay-at-home order all together.

While Whitmer hasn’t detailed how similar or different her plan may be, there will be negotiations about how much of the Legislature’s plan she is willing to adopt and how quickly the state will begin reopening.

The Legislature will vote on whether or how to extend the stay-at-home order, which expires April 30.