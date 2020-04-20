Gov. Whitmer points to hopeful signs in Michigan’s COVID-19 fight, says next 10 days are key

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging residents to continue to follow the state’s stay-home order, but pointed to some cautiously optimistic data points in her Monday briefing.

On Monday, Michigan reported its lowest one-day case total since March 26, and its lowest increase in deaths since April 6. The state is now reporting 32,000 total cases.

Gov. Whitmer said the state is seeing a slowing of COVID-19 inpatients in hospitals, but data shows more than 4,600 hospitalized in the state.

Gov. Whitmer also said testing is picking up, while positive tests are not increasing in line with testing. She also reported that hospitals are seeing increases in inventory for important PPE.

Gov. Whitmer said she is continuing to work with experts from various fields on a plan to begin reopening business and looking for ways to increase safety in workplaces. She said she is still hoping to start this plan on May 1, but said it’s still too early to be sure.

“What happens depends on how the next 10 days go,” Whitmer said, telling residents to stay home to continue mitigating spread. “For those of you who want to get back to work, stay home.”

Gov. Whitmer and the state’s chief medical office Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said their main goal continues to be avoiding a second wave, which would be devastating.

Dr. Khaldun noted that some counties in Michigan are seeing an increase in cases. “Living in a rural part of the state does not mean you’re safe from the virus.”

Additionally, Gov. Whitmer said she and her executive team would be taking pay cuts as Michigan prepares to deal with major budget shortfalls due to the virus.