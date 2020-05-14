Michigan State Police prepare for another protest of Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order

LANSING, Mich. – Another protest of Michigan’s stay-at-home order is planned for Thursday.

The Legislature will not be in session and the Capitol Building will be closed when protesters descend on Lansing this time. During the last demonstration, protesters, some armed, entered the Capitol Building to dispute Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Whitmer says her order has prevented 3,500 coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths.

The state reported 370 more cases and 40 additional deaths on Thursday.

May 13 update -- Michigan COVID-19 cases up to 48,391; Death toll now at 4,714

Michigan State Police are preparing for the protest. They were already patrolling Wednesday night.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said tickets will be issued for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

The protest is organized by Michigan United for Liberty. The group tweeted Wednesday that the purpose of the next rally is to defend Michigan residents’ “freedom and prosperity” and to protest Whitmer’s executive orders that they deem “grossly unconstitutional and destructive.”

