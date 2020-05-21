63ºF

Michigan

Faster Horses music festival rescheduled for 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 festival was scheduled to take place July 17-19

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Chris Janson perfoms at Faster Horses 2018 at Michigan International Speedway on July 21, 2018. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)
BROOKLYN, Mich. – This summer’s Faster Horses country music festival has been rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan.

Event organizers announced Thursday that the festival will now take place on July 16-18 in 2021 with the same lineup of artists scheduled to play in 2020.

The Brooklyn, Michigan festival was originally scheduled to take place July 17-19.

Passes purchased for the 2020 festival will be honored for the new dates in 2021.

Refund information will be emailed to the original buyer, officials said. Individuals interested in a refund will have 30 days to request one beginning May 21.

