Michigan governor requests federal disaster declaration to aid Midland County flood response

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has formally requested a federal disaster declaration to open aid to assist in responding to historic flooding in Midland County.

Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to President Trump late Wednesday, requesting the declaration.

“Over the past two days, a major rainfall event in mid-Michigan led to the failure of two dams and severe flooding in affected areas. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as water surged into their streets, homes, and businesses in the county of Midland,” said Gov. Whitmer. The governor then called on President Trump to declare an emergency for Midland County on an expedited basis.

More: Tittibiwassee River crests at 35 feet, could still be days before waters recede

On May 19, Governor Whitmer declared a State of Emergency in Midland County.

“Despite our efforts, local and state resources have been insufficient to respond to the situation. The availability of equipment and personnel is further limited due to the ongoing effects and response requirements of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.” Gov. Whitmer continued. “Therefore, additional federal assistance is required to protect public health, safety, and property, and to lessen or avert the threat of more severe and persisting impacts to the community.”

Aid the state is requesting includes but is not limited to debris removal, mobile bridges to ensure access for emergency response vehicles and equipment to flooded areas, emergency medical responders from the National Guard, and technical assistance and sandbags from the US Army Corps of Engineers.

MORE: ‘Looked like Niagra Falls’ -- Dam that created Wixom Lake gives way, flooding mid-Michigan communities