‘Looked like Niagra Falls’ -- Dam that created Wixom Lake gives way, flooding mid-Michigan communities
Edenville, Sanford dams fail
HOPE, Mich. – Catastrophic flooding caused by two dam failures in mid-Michigan have reshaped many communities.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency due to the flooding.
Wixom Lake is gone. At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Edenville Dam that created Wixom Lake gave away. The water took out the M-30 bridge and cut the Curtis Road bridge in half.
- ‘Catastrophic’ flooding, evacuations in Mid-Michigan as dams fail: What to know
- Catastrophic floods completely destroy roads around Midland County
- Aerial video shows complete devastation caused by dam failures in mid-Michigan
- Tim Pamplin tours flood damage: ‘Roof of a house. No idea where rest of the house is’
- Shocking mid-Michigan flood pictures show ravaged roads, underwater houses, floating cars
Bill Sian and his family lives right at the bridge and they were home when the water came through.
“It looked like Niagra Falls coming over the bridge," Sian said.
Sian said there was a wall of water about 20-30 feet tall. The home directly across the Tittabawassee River from Sian’s was completely destroyed.
He’s grateful his family made it through, but he said he’s thinking about others that weren’t so lucky along the river, like his neighbor, who lost everything.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.