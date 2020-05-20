‘Looked like Niagra Falls’ -- Dam that created Wixom Lake gives way, flooding mid-Michigan communities

HOPE, Mich. – Catastrophic flooding caused by two dam failures in mid-Michigan have reshaped many communities.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency due to the flooding.

Wixom Lake is gone. At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Edenville Dam that created Wixom Lake gave away. The water took out the M-30 bridge and cut the Curtis Road bridge in half.

Bill Sian and his family lives right at the bridge and they were home when the water came through.

“It looked like Niagra Falls coming over the bridge," Sian said.

Sian said there was a wall of water about 20-30 feet tall. The home directly across the Tittabawassee River from Sian’s was completely destroyed.

He’s grateful his family made it through, but he said he’s thinking about others that weren’t so lucky along the river, like his neighbor, who lost everything.