New video explains coronavirus, social distancing for children

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan’s School of Public Health created a video that can help explain the coronavirus (COVID-19) to children between the ages of 6-11.

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Thursday morning

The school released the kid-friendly video to share scientifically-accurate information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic that will keep kids engaged, officials say.

The short video -- narrated by a child -- discusses COVID-19 symptoms, how the virus spreads and how to prevent the spread of the virus. The video also touches on the importance of social distancing, even though it can be difficult to isolate from family and friends amid the pandemic.

“Everyone is aware that life is different now, but children face unique challenges in managing how they respond,” said Alison Miller, a developmental psychologist and associate professor of health behavior and health education at the School of Public Health. “Knowing more about the reason for these changes -- (and) the virus itself -- can empower them to be able to articulate their own answer to why things are so different.”

Watch the video from U-M below:

Officials say the video is intended for parents and educators to share with their children and students.

The school is also sharing a “family guide” with tips for discussing the COVID-19 pandemic with kids.