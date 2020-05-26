Additional food assistance now available through May to Michiganders impacted by coronavirus pandemic

Additional benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been available to Michigan residents as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic left many struggling financially.

Officials announced Tuesday that the additional resources -- which ensure eligible families can receive maximum monthly SNAP benefits amid the pandemic -- will continue to be available through the end of May. Additional resources were originally only approved for March and April; however, residents are still facing financial hardships due to the pandemic with record levels of unemployment present in the state.

“No Michigander should worry about how to put food on the table for themselves and their family, especially during a pandemic,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This is a crisis unlike anything we’ve seen before, and we must work together to do everything we can to support working families during this time. I will continue working around the clock to ensure Michigan families can access the food they need as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The additional benefits will continue to serve about 350,000 Michigan households who could not access the maximum monthly benefits prior to the pandemic, officials said. About 1.5 million people in Michigan received SNAP benefits in April in total.

Officials say the following household sizes can receive the following maximum monthly SNAP benefits:

One Person = $194

Two Persons = $355

Three Persons = $509

Four Persons = $646

Five Persons = $768

Six Persons = $921

Seven Persons = $1,081

Eight Persons = $1,164

Those eligible do not need to reapply and will see the additional benefits on their Bridge Card this week and by May 31, officials said.

Anyone with questions can contact 888-678-8914 any day at any time. SNAP recipients can check the status of their benefits here.