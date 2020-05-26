Watch Live at 3: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus news briefing

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to hold a briefing on Tuesday to address the state’s ongoing response to coronavirus.

Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

Watch the briefing live at 3 p.m. in the video player above.

New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing continues to ramp up, with an average of more than 15,000 per day in the last two weeks.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order late last week, but there are still segments of the state that will reopen this week.

Michigan has reported 33,168 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports "active cases," which were listed at 16,300 as of Sunday.

Michigan is now under a stay-at-home order until June 12, and a state of emergency until June 19.