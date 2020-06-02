Health officials warn northwest Michiganders of potential exposure to COVID-19 on May 29

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has identified public locations that may have had low-risk exposure to COVID-19 on May 29.

The following locations may have allowed for potential exposure to COVID-19 on May 29:

Odawa Casino, Petoskey between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Pine Squirrel Bar and Grill, Gaylord between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Paul’s Pub, Gaylord between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Officials say the locations were visited by someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and was contagious during their visit.

Anyone who was present at the listed locations should self-monitor for 14 days, officials said.

The health department listed the following steps for self-monitoring:

Monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath but also may include other symptoms such as fatigue, loss of taste and smell, and diarrhea. More from the CDC: COVID-19 symptoms

If you are self-monitoring and develop symptoms, you should call your primary care physician first or the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136 for testing.

Widespread COVID-19 testing is available, even for those without insurance. Anyone who wishes to be tested may call the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136 or visit Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest to find an appropriate testing location.

Businesses in northern parts of Michigan were allowed to partially reopen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 22. As of Monday businesses around the state have been cleared to reopen with restrictions.

Officials still warn residents to stay home, especially when sick, and follow social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

