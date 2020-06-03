Watch live tonight: ‘The State of Michigan’ virtual town hall with congressional leaders

Watch a live town hall about the COVID-19 pandemic, economy, and protests in Michigan starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 60-minute town hall will be moderated by WOOD TV8 political reporter Rick Albin and WLNS-TV anchor Sheri Jones.

Watch it live right here (above) on ClickOnDetroit beginning at 7 p.m.

This town hall will include Michigan’s U.S. Democratic senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

Eight U.S. representatives also will participate: Justin Amash, I-Grand Rapids; Debbie Dingell, D-(Dearborn); Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland; Dan Kildee, D-Flint; John Moolenaar, R-Midland; Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly; Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph; Tim Walberg, R-Tipton and Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet.