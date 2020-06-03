Detroit police: 127 arrested after protests Tuesday night

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department announced Wednesday morning that 127 people were arrested Tuesday night -- 60 males and 67 females.

Of those arrested, 47 are from the city of Detroit. The rest are from places across the state including Ortonville, Ewardsburg, Metamora and Kimball Township.

Others are from out of state places including La Jolla, Calif., Bronx, N.Y., Purchase, N.Y., and Woodside, N.Y.

Protesters and police were in a standoff at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Outer Drive East and Gratiot Avenue. Protesters remained peaceful and held their ground until police began making arrests around 8:45 p.m. The city’s curfew is 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the crowd was given repeated warnings to leave the area.

“Those who opted to run, we let them go,” Craig said. “This was a group that we gave repeated warnings.”

