Metro Detroit libraries prepare to reopen

TROY, Mich. – As Michigan slowly eases restrictions and businesses open back up, local libraries are rushing to get ready.

But with all the books, it’s going to be a lot of work to keep everything clean.

Cathy Russ, the director of the Troy Public Library, could barely contain her excitement when she heard libraries across the state would reopen. The sudden announcement comes with scrambling to get ready for library customers.

There were 40,000 library books checked out when the quarantine began. The first step is getting ready to receive all those returns.

One of the first changes library patrons will notice is the social distancing markers on the floor leading up to the library entrance, but that’s not the only change.

Russ said she’s excited to welcome people back inside and get them reading some of their favorite books again -- while staying health.

“Please wear the masks,” Russ said. “Be safe.”

